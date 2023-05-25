Human-Centered Design Can Improve Users’ Trust in Government

For government agencies, user loyalty is a prized attribute that is difficult to come by and tough to retain. Users base their loyalty on quality service but value a consistent, exceptional experience even more. Yet, agencies sometimes struggle to provide that level of experience, especially in times of tight staffing and overwhelmed contact centers.

A few government agencies have cracked the code. About 77 percent of VA.gov users trust the Department of Veterans Affairs; that’s a testament to the agency’s recent investments in customer experience. The VA has also modernized its website, ensuring an exceptional experience for users and employees alike.

This blended experience, combining user and customer experience (UX/CX) and employee experience (EX), forms the total experience (TX) that many organizations strive to achieve.

Here are tips on how agencies can baseline trust, ease, effectiveness and emotion across business lines and use human-centered design to improve CX, EX and TX metrics with useful solutions.

