VoIP Upgrades Bring New Features to Federal Phone Systems

At the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, a U.S. government medical training institution, David Lyons has been upgrading the phones.

In 2015, USU — which educates ­students who want to serve in federal health professions, similar to the ­mission of the military academies — converted its phones from conventional analog lines to Voice over Internet Protocol. In such systems, voice is converted to a digital signal, allowing users to make calls directly from a computer, a VoIP phone or other data-driven device.

Recently, the USU system underwent a series of enhancements as part of a five-year plan for telephony ­management, purchasing a host of Cisco Systems products. “There is a ­perception that government is always behind, always trying to play catch-up,” says Lyons, chief of telecommunications at USU.

“Our leadership had the foresight to plan out things ahead, to look five years out and to do the preparation, to get the funding. The foresight makes a difference.”

USU is not alone. Emerging features and capabilities within VoIP are prompting some federal agencies to embrace IP telephony, while those who are already on VoIP systems are pursuing a range of upgrades.