The Dell Pro Max With GB10 Brings Mission-Critical AI Power to Federal Desktops

Dell Technologies released its Dell Pro Max with GB10, delivering the performance and security agencies need to accelerate mission-critical artificial intelligence workloads without forcing every project into the cloud.

The Dell Pro Max with GB10 offers agencies a way to run large-scale AI workloads locally, keeping sensitive data onsite and maintaining predictable costs.

With the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Superchip at its heart, the GB10 is designed to handle big AI projects such as rapid prototyping or complex modeling. It packs a punch with 20 ARM-based CPU cores (10 high-performance Cortex-X925s and 10 efficient Cortex-A725s) and a Blackwell GPU connected via NVIDIA’s ultrafast NVLink-C2C interconnect. It’s all tied together with 128 gigabytes of unified LPDDR5x memory, shared between compute and the graphics processing unit.

“This setup is a game changer for handling large-scale AI inference and analytics,” says Antonella O'Brien, field product marketer at Dell Federal.

DISCOVER: See how your agency can modernize workflows with Dell workforce solutions.