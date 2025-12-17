What Is DOD’s Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct?

The Pentagon plans to change the way it addresses cybersecurity risk with a framework delivering real-time defense.

Dubbed the Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct, the framework aims to monitor emerging exploits at operational speed.

The CSRMC addresses the shortcomings of its predecessor, the Risk Management Framework (RMF), which relied heavily on static checklists and manual processes.

“As the evolving vulnerabilities and patches come out, we’ve got to stay on top of that and make sure that the system keeps pace with all the changes out there in the environment,” says Dave McKeown, acting deputy CIO for cybersecurity at the Department of Defense.

