An Agency Guide to Doing Cloud Landing Zones Right

The biggest pitfall agencies make in migrating to the cloud is attempting to have their inexperienced IT teams establish landing zones, when vendors can accomplish that more securely — and with scalability in mind.

IT teams may get a working implementation going, when the mandate comes down to moving some workloads in the cloud, but they typically fail to take advantage of all of the out-of-the-box features.

The situation is a lot like buying a prebuilt shed from Home Depot and realizing later you needed one with a foundation, insulation and windows; in no time, it’s full of hornets.

A Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure environment built with ClickOps by a developer who has only a vague idea of what they’re trying to achieve is bound to lack some of the automation, templates, infrastructure as code (IAC), and policy and governance guardrails agencies will need down the road.

