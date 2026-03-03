Federal Technology Lifecycle Management Adopts AI and Automation

Artificial intelligence and automation technologies have begun to help government transform the technology lifecycle management (TLM) of hardware, software, networks and infrastructure as its workforce shrinks.

The federal workforce declined by about 317,000 employees in 2025, according to the workforce data system the Office of Personnel Management launched in January.

While the staffing cuts did not hit every agency equally, the Trump administration clearly expects agencies to do more with less, and TLM supports that endeavor.

“We have to be smart about how we use technologies to make up for this change,” says Jonathan Alboum, federal CTO at ServiceNow. “This is very much in alignment with how the administration is thinking about AI and how the AI Action Plan calls for innovation in government and delivery of services.”

