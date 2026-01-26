Tech Trends 2026: 5 Things To Watch for in Federal IT

Federal agencies are predicted to increasingly integrate artificial intelligence-driven defenses and unified cloud governance for more resilient, secure-by-design IT in 2026.

AI will be the fastest-growing IT spend category — impacting the entire stack, from infrastructure to software and services — as the driver of innovation, according to technology experts.

As a result, federal CIOs and chief AI officers are bullish on transforming generative AI pilots into full-scale production systems boosting operational efficiency and improving mission outcomes in 2026. The year should see projects building on 2025’s momentum and mark early maturation of the AI ecosystem.

“We’ll see robust regulatory frameworks emerge, alongside investments in data infrastructure, as AI evolves from consuming data to generating it,” says Nic Jefferson, vice president of government affairs at Dell. “This year, AI moves from promise to reality.”

AI Evolves Past Pilots

To this point, agencies have cautiously piloted AI, but expect them to fast-track the technology to improve the responsiveness of government services — driving a surge in public-private partnerships. These partnerships ensure rapid AI integration, Jefferson says.

AI policy and regulation will become critical in 2026.

“The rise of agentic AI — autonomous systems capable of complex decision-making — will challenge existing norms, forcing urgent conversations around transparency, accountability and human oversight,” Jefferson says.

