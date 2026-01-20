How To Overcome 3 Key Azure Challenges

Microsoft Azure continues to be a cloud powerhouse, offering a comprehensive platform and a suite of tools designed to help drive innovation and growth. Understanding and deploying the right solutions to effectively manage its complexities, security upkeep and cost optimization, however, is another story.

Azure offers unparalleled opportunities for government, but it also presents some hurdles. Here’s how to leap over them.

1. Optimizing for Costs on Azure

Do you find that costs could be better managed to cut unmonitored resource use and inefficiencies? Does accurately predicting and managing cloud expenditures seem impossible, especially when scaling resources?

Aligning cloud expenditures with strategic goals is key to avoiding unnecessary costs and optimizing budget. A robust, cloud-native cost management platform such as CDW’s Inscape, which delivers real-time insights into cloud expenditures, can help monitor Azure usage to identify savings opportunities and prevent overspending.

