How To Overcome 3 Key Azure Challenges

Microsoft Azure continues to be a cloud powerhouse, offering a comprehensive platform and a suite of tools designed to help drive innovation and growth. Understanding and deploying the right solutions to effectively manage its complexities, security upkeep and cost optimization, however, is another story.
Azure offers unparalleled opportunities for government, but it also presents some hurdles. Here’s how to leap over them.
1. Optimizing for Costs on Azure
Do you find that costs could be better managed to cut unmonitored resource use and inefficiencies? Does accurately predicting and managing cloud expenditures seem impossible, especially when scaling resources?
Aligning cloud expenditures with strategic goals is key to avoiding unnecessary costs and optimizing budget. A robust, cloud-native cost management platform such as CDW’s Inscape, which delivers real-time insights into cloud expenditures, can help monitor Azure usage to identify savings opportunities and prevent overspending.
2. Overcome the Cloud Talent Gap
Does keeping the team updated with the latest Azure advancements feel like a continuous effort that requires significant time and resources? Is it difficult to find the right expertise to trust on budget?
Finding and maintaining skilled cloud professionals is a significant challenge for many organizations. A 2024 HashiCorp survey revealed that 64% of organizations still lack the staff expertise they need to support their cloud infrastructure strategies comprehensively.
This is why many organizations choose an experienced partner that can provide a dedicated team of Azure-certified cloud experts to create a cohesive strategy that eliminates operational silos, enhances efficiency and allows your IT team to focus on its core functions without getting bogged down by technical hurdles.
3. Surmounting Cloud Security Hurdles
Worried about safeguarding sensitive information from breaches and unauthorized access? Finding it complex to meet industry-specific compliance standards and regulations? Concerned about the potential loss of intellectual property due to vulnerabilities in artificial intelligence systems?
Security is always a priority in the cloud. Businesses often face difficulties in identifying vulnerabilities and establishing the necessary security measures to protect sensitive data and applications.
With the increasing sophistication of cyberthreats, ensuring robust security protocols and compliance across the cloud environment becomes paramount.
