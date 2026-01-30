Review: Box Facilitates Secure Collaboration Across Federal Agencies

Supporting Advanced Functions Including Agentic AI
At its heart, Box is a cloud-based content management and file-sharing platform that enables agencies to store, access and collaborate on just about any kind of document or file type, regardless of a user’s physical location. It supports many functions, such as secure file storage, real-time collaboration (with full integration to most other collaboration programs an agency might be using), productivity tools, workflow automation and even agentic artificial intelligence.
None of those functions are difficult for either administrators or users to learn. Administrators can learn the most advanced features with a few days of training. Users probably need just a single session to learn how to work within their part of the platform.
Almost all content-related tasks an agency user would need for their daily work can be accomplished within the Box interface. This includes content management, hosting meetings, adding e-signatures to documents and web publishing. Box also fully integrates with over 1,500 platforms, which means content made outside of Box can be accessed, protected and edited within the platform.