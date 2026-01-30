Review: Box Facilitates Secure Collaboration Across Federal Agencies

An Encrypted, Zero-Trust Solution

Security is paramount in government, and Box provides that with a zero-trust environment that ensures users are given access only to what they need for their work, and only for the time they need it. All data is encrypted and secured, both in storage and during collaboration sessions. For the most part, this security is hidden from regular users. I never felt the security features hindered me from using the platform.

For my testing, I simulated three small workgroups set up in different locations. Each group was provided with a different set of standard office tools to mimic the variety that agencies might be using across a large government enterprise. I was pleasantly surprised to see how easily Box was able to tie all of those groups together.

For example, even though one group used Microsoft Office 365 and another standardized on Google Workspace, they were easily able to read, edit and share content with one another natively using Box. All changes made by the groups could be saved, shared and synced using Box. I was able to set up workflows that automatically sent content from one group to another group for collaboration or approval. Box’s fully functional e-signature module made for a streamlined approval process that should speed up content delivery at agencies where everything requires permissions before deployment.

Regardless of how complex a federal agency’s IT environment or workflows are, Box can enable seamless collaboration and workforce automation. It can streamline the often laborious content creation process, save time and money, and deploy content more quickly than ever.

SPECIFICATIONS

SOFTWARE TYPE: Cloud-based content management platform

DEPLOYMENT: Through Software as a Service or an appliance

FEATURES: Content collaboration, file sharing, storage, automation, e-signatures, metadata management

INTEGRATED SERVICES: 1,500 integrations, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and AWS

LICENSE: 50 users, annual recurring or perpetual