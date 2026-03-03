3 Ways Federal IT Leaders Can Maximize Existing Tech

Here are three tips for government efforts to manage this challenge.

1. Optimize Existing Technology

Most agencies made significant investments in cloud-based services, VPNs, collaboration platforms, endpoint devices and security tools before and during the pandemic. These tools are still essential and can be incredibly useful.

Platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet are being optimized for all-around collaboration, integrated with scheduling systems, videoconferencing hardware in physical meeting rooms and document workflows.

Agencies are downsizing, hoteling and converting physical workspaces into shared hubs. Ensure wireless connectivity, access to shared devices such as printers and scanners, and seamless login access at any workstation.

2. Enable Flexible and Secure Work Models

With more people returning to physical offices, federal agencies continue to support remote staff. A dispersed workforce increases the attack surface. That’s why many federal IT leaders are accelerating zero-trust implementation, ensuring all users, devices and applications are continuously verified — regardless of their physical location.

Existing endpoint detection and response tools can be extended to cover devices both on and off the network. Unified endpoint management solutions help agencies manage a growing mix of devices. Many agencies already own platforms such as Microsoft Intune or VMware Workspace ONE; officials may need to expand adoption or add automation to improve efficiency.

3. Prepare for What’s Next

RTO plans may shift again. Workforce and mission priorities will change. Officials must be ready to adapt.

To respond in real time, agencies need better visibility into IT operations. That means using analytics platforms to monitor network performance, application usage, system health and workforce productivity.

Agencies are starting to use digital twins, simulations and “what if” models to test their infrastructure and security under different scenarios. Agencies can model contingencies using existing tools to identify gaps and optimize in advance.