Agencies Turn to Dozens of Tools to Improve Network Visibility

Where Agencies Are Investing to Boost Network Visibility
The tools that are most effective at providing visibility into an organization’s environment are those that use security information and event management, respondents said. SIEM combines event, threat and risk data into one system to detect and fix security issues. More than 88 percent of respondents said such technology was “very effective” or “somewhat effective.”
Other popular strategies included investing in network monitoring, identity and access management and data governance/access management, the survey found.
“More tools means more at risk and more visibility to that risk, so they feel like they have overall greater visibility to it,” says Buck Bell, global security strategy office leader at CDW.
A higher number of tools can also create distractions, false positives and an abundance of data — all of which can be difficult to manage, he adds.
“One of the challenges, at least in theory, of adding a bunch of tools is it disfavorably begins to bias the signal-to-noise ratio,” Bell says. “All of a sudden, you have an awful lot of data that security operations center teams, by way of example, might have to wade through — and all of a sudden, they’re beat.”