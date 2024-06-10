Agencies Turn to Dozens of Tools to Improve Network Visibility

The majority of state and federal government agencies are running an increasingly complex mix of more than 20 security tools and platforms to boost network visibility, according to the 2024 CDW Cybersecurity Research Report.

Such tools create a need for increased training and strain an already stretched workforce, per the report, which is based on a survey of more than 70 state and federal IT and security officials.

The survey found 24 percent of respondents work at an organization that runs 20 to 49 security tools and platforms, 29 percent at one running between 50 and 99 security tools and 10 percent at one using 100-plus such tools. That level of infrastructure can help senior leaders best understand what’s happening on their systems, but experts warn there is a trade-off.

“We always put the risk lens on this for our customers, and we say, ‘Hey, the more third-party relationships you have and the more third-party technology, the more risk there is to the organization,’” says Stephanie Hagopian, vice president of physical and cybersecurity solutions at CDW. “It adds a lot of complexity to your environment, your infrastructure, where it’s much harder to determine root cause when you’re trying to look at how an event happened, a breach, and there are all of these different things you have to unravel to be able to know what caused this.”

Click the banner below to read the “2024 CDW Cybersecurity Report.”