3 Ways Automation Is Improving Citizen Services

3 Key Government Automation Use Cases Have Emerged

CDW Government helps agencies perform cost-benefit analyses and determine the level of effort needed to automate particular use cases, as well as the return on investment they’re likely to see over months or years.

The three early government automation use cases that have emerged are AI-enabled automation, automation augmenting security to track evolving cyberthreats and automation managing Device as a Service.

With government having reduced personnel in the short term, and with the potential need for increased personnel in the future, the number of devices agencies need is likely to fluctuate. DaaS helps agencies ramp device provisioning up and down as needed on a subscription basis, avoiding a capital acquisition or technology glut.

CDW Government uses automation and scripting to reduce device touchpoints and increase the accuracy and consistency of deployments. In fact, government has come to rely on contractors for this kind of automation, though not yet at scale.

With high-volume citizen services, it’s generally better to go with an existing platform built to handle millions of engagements, as opposed to a bespoke solution. The latter is better when an agency requires a validated person on the government side of the phone due to sensitive information being discussed, such as Social Security benefits.

