Feb 17 2026
Digital Workspace

WEST 2026: Digital Transformation Teams Are a Core Part of the Marines’ AI Strategy

The Marines have deployed six DXTs across forces already, with two more on the way.
Dave Nyczepir
by

Dave Nyczepir is a Senior Editor for Manifest.

The Marine Corps has deployed six digital transformation teams (DXTs) across its forces, with two more on the way, as part of the implementation of its artificial intelligence strategy.

Existing DXTs reside within the II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF); Marine Corps Logistics Command (LOGCOM); U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC); Marine Corps Warfighting Library (MCWL); Deputy Commandant for Manpower & Reserve Affairs (DC M&RA); and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER). Next up are the two remaining MEFs (I and III), said Capt. Christopher Clark, AI lead in the Service Data Office of the DC for Information, at WEST 2026 on Wednesday.

The Marines released their AI strategy focused on mission alignment, workforce training, rapidly scalable infrastructure, governance and partnerships in 2024, and their subsequent implementation plan went into effect in April. That plan includes the pilot of DXTs for supporting and measuring the successful deployment of AI solutions and optimizations and for advising on risks and gaps.

“This really needs to be a warfighting capability,” Clark said. “And that piece is largely focused on the workforce.”

The Space Between Program Offices and AI Tinkerers

While it’s important for officers to earn their master’s degrees in AI from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), it’s also crucial that the rest of the Marines workforce familiarizes itself with the technology. Soldiers don’t need to understand the algorithms underpinning a deep learning neural network, but they should know how to tinker with AI capabilities.

“We aren’t going to compete with the program office that needs to focus on enterprise capabilities,” Clark said. “We need to focus on the area that is potentially disposable code, disposable analytics that is going to be adaptable on the battlefield, and have those Marines embedded within the mission space to be able to understand those mission problems, make code in an agile manner, use it and move on to the next objective.”

These are the problems DXTs are focused on, though many of the workforce parts remain missing, Clark said.

To that end, NPS and the Air Force partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on an AI fellowship, where Marines spend five months gaining experience and skills working on a project approved by a senior officer. The first fellows projects included one building AI agents to automate significant portions of the acquisition process, with the first class that graduated in mid-January considered a “huge success,” Clark said.

WATCH: These are the workforce trends to monitor in 2026.

“Now that we have these teams, how do we build those talent pipelines?” Clark said.

Talent also needs to be placed appropriately within fleets after receiving training from, say, the U.S. Marine Corps Software Factory, Clark said.

Humans on the AI Loop, Not in It

Fortunately, the Marines are seeing a lot of AI buy-in from senior leaders and general officers, who are positioned to advocate for further infrastructure and workforce needs, which in turn improve talent retention, Clark said.

Part of this is because the Navy has identified five areas where AI is boosting the speed at which it learns from data and adapts: system updates, system use, strategy and operational planning, training and exercises, and emergent capability development, said Stuart Wagner, the Navy’s chief data and AI officer.

As AI gets faster, it will change the character of war. The Navy can guess what the technology’s impacts will be, but they aren’t yet knowable, Wagner said.

Soon a minor software update may no longer require a human’s approval, depending on the risks.

“Humans will increasingly find themselves in a governance role, rather than in a decision-making role,” Wagner said. “Humans may increasingly be on the loop, rather than in the loop of a decision.”

