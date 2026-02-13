WEST 2026: DECK Will Turn Navy Ships Into ‘Learning Systems’

ShipOS Offers Real-Time Visibility Into Fleet Production
In addition to building the fleet using AI-enabled design and scheduling tools for increasing productivity and advanced manufacturing, the Navy is working to synthesize its platforms. That includes integrating unmanned systems with C2, logistics, targeting, sustainment and execution capabilities.
DECK, generative AI and ShipOS — the “connective tissue” of the Golden Fleet — are all part of the equation, Phelan said.
The $448 million ShipOS operating system links shipyards, suppliers, program offices and operators, offering real-time visibility into production bottlenecks, sustainment risks and execution timelines.
“Fragmented data slows decisions. Slow decisions lose wars,” Phelan said. “AI changes that.”
Accelerating the Navy’s Partnerships With Industry
AI is delivering value for the Navy in sensor fusion and targeting, predictive maintenance, logistics optimization across distance, and adaptive C2.
The rollout of genai.mil across the service will bring the technology into daily planning and analysis, Phelan said.
Even with unmanned systems and AI supplementing service members, private-sector partnerships “must be accelerated” to deliver capital, speed and innovation to the Navy, Phelan said. Meanwhile, the Navy’s role is to provide clear mission requirements and accountability for outcomes.
“Compressed timelines demand instant decisions,” Phelan said. “And the complexity of the battlespace exceeds human cognition alone.”