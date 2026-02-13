WEST 2026: DECK Will Turn Navy Ships Into ‘Learning Systems’

The Navy is deploying the Data Edge Collection Kit (DECK) to allow its ships to collect operational data they can then use to retrain artificial intelligence models on the fly, according to the Navy secretary.

Speaking at WEST 2026 in San Diego Thursday, John Phelan said DECK will function as the data engine for the Navy’s AI-enabled Golden Fleet at the tactical edge.

The Golden Fleet initiative, announced by President Trump in December 2025, aims to produce modern battleships capable of carrying weapons and command-and-control (C2) capabilities the Navy currently lacks. DECK will improve fleet readiness and responsiveness.

“It turns ships into learning systems, not static platforms, enabling an iterative and adaptable feedback loop with legacy, bespoke architectures that historically evolved only through programmatic redesign,” Phelan said.

