Feb 12 2026
Networking

WEST 2026: Operation Absolute Resolve Showcased the Navy’s Progress at the Tactical Edge

Intelligence, cybersecurity and space-based capabilities came together in a way that didn’t leave soldiers hanging.
Dave Nyczepir
by

Dave Nyczepir is a Senior Editor for Manifest.

The Department of Defense’s successful mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3 demonstrated its vast ability to deliver enterprise services at the tactical edge.

Operation Absolute Resolve saw U.S. Southern Command integrate intelligence, cybersecurity and space-based capabilities to accomplish its objective. Seven service members were injured and about 100 Venezuelan and Cuban personnel and civilians were killed.

The Navy previously considered denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments special and built bespoke, often fragile capabilities at the edge — shifting the burden to Marines on the front lines when those capabilities failed.

“As we look at how we want to build our architecture going forward and how we want to deploy capability out to the edge, we want to do it as effectively, as efficiently and securely as possible,” said Barry Tanner, acting Navy CIO, speaking at WEST 2026 in San Diego Wednesday. “So using enterprise services as the backbone of how we deliver the Corps our capabilities is a must.”

Minimizing Real-Time Training at the Edge

The Marine Corps has unified from headquarters to the tactical edge, in part due to tremendous progress on network modernization.

“We’ve now convinced enough commanders not to try to run their own networks but perhaps allow us to have this unified network,” said Lt. Gen. Melvin “Jerry” Carter, the Marines’ deputy commandant for information. “And the team has done significant work when it comes to converging the networks.”

He calls that a “big win,” one which has the Marines looking to create professional communities around cyber and command, control, communications and computers (C4).

Meanwhile, the Navy wants to ultimately train sailors in these capabilities at a communications station and have them report to ships knowing that systems will work the same way, even if they’re disconnected. Recent tech developments have eliminated that constraint, and now the Navy needs to minimize real-time training at the edge, Tanner says.

WATCH: These six data trends will determine your AI future.

Lack of Interoperability Is a Cultural Problem

Another tactical edge challenge the Navy is working to solve is sharing information with the joint force while operations are underway.

“If I build a data-centric environment for one of the combatant commands, but yet the data that feeds that combatant command is not the same as another combatant command, I’m not truly globally integrated, which is the objective that we hope to achieve,” said Lt. Gen. David Isaacson, director of C4/cyber and CIO for the Joint Staff J6.

Interoperability is the area the Navy has spent the most time on and moved the needle on the least, “because it’s hard,” Tanner said.

Unstructured data needs to be structured and shared, a cultural challenge that must be overcome because sharing data first, assuming it’s not done indiscriminately, gets results, Tanner said.

While the Navy and Marines are embracing artificial intelligence, a final pain point is the struggle to know when it’s OK to allow a model to make a decision, because models can drift.

Part of that is developing talent and skills so that all personnel at least understand how to use AI models.

“We do need experts across the force, in terms of good advice and counsel on what technologies make sense in what places,” Tanner said. “I think that’s where we partner with industry, and we tightly team with those that are delivering that capability fast.”

Photo courtesy of the Air Force

