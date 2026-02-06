Federal Agencies Embrace Networking as a Service to Modernize Their Networks

At the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), CIO Robert Costello is leveraging the power of Network as a Service, or NaaS — a network-management model in which a third-party provider does the heavy lifting.

“Instead of me rolling out all of my own software to manage a network and that infrastructure, we can consume very secure and capable cloud provider networks delivered as a service,” Costello says. “As we look at deploying taxpayer dollars effectively, a lot of these commercial providers can do it better than I can, faster and cheaper.”

Experts say the current push for government efficiency elevates the value of NaaS for federal agencies.

“It’s a cloud model that enables users to easily operate their networks and achieve critical outcomes without having to own, build or maintain infrastructure,” says Mike Witzman, vice president of solutions engineering for the U.S. public sector at Cisco.

