Federal Agencies Embrace Networking as a Service to Modernize Their Networks

Others point to enhanced security as another key benefit. “There are economies of scale in security. Done well, a really good security operations center takes a lot of people, and a NaaS provider can amortize that over a ton of clients,” McKenty says.
With NaaS, “by the time it’s affecting you, they already know how to deal with it, because they’ve already been dealing with it for the last 24 or 36 or 72 hours. You really get the benefit of them as an early warning system,” he says. “For most government agencies, outsourced security is just going to have better insights than they will ever have in-house.”
Allowing Network Engineers to Be Better Network Engineers
A number of best practices can help agencies to make the most of a NaaS approach.
Costello says agencies should take advantage of the opportunity NaaS provides to put people onto higher-value tasks.
“It’s an augmentation,” he says. With NaaS handling the routing tasks of network management, “this allows the network engineers to be even better, so they can do real-time troubleshooting and packet captures. It’s allowing my network engineers to be even better network engineers.”
At VA, Kasperowicz encourages agencies to make thoughtful use of the baked-in AI capabilities in NaaS.
“AI allows us to identify anomalies, predict issues and even self-heal certain problems before users are impacted,” he says.
AI in NaaS delivers its best value “when it is paired with strong observability and automation practices,” he says, “but it depends on high-quality data and well-integrated systems.” Agencies that focus on data and integration to enable those AI capabilities will get greater value from a NaaS solution.
McKenty, meanwhile, says there is good reason to take a fresh look at the org chart as agencies pivot toward the “as a service” model.
“Network as a Service isn’t just shifting the operating model and getting off buying hardware and into leasing services. You’ve got to align your human resources to that as well,” he says.
“This impacts how we’re accessing storage. This impacts how we’re doing provisioning of security updates. Every site security plan has a set of controls that are now going to go onto this new vendor,” he adds. “This is going to take a lot of alignment.”