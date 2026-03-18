Federal AI Needs a New Data Foundation. Dell’s Platform Is Built for It.

The federal government’s push into generative AI, retrieval-augmented generation and early agentic systems has accelerated dramatically, but agencies face an hard reality: Models are only as effective as the data that feeds them.

In government environments, where sensitive information spans decades, compliance and mission outcomes are shaped as much by data architectures and processes as by any generative model.

Federal IT leaders increasingly recognize that bringing AI into production isn’t just about buying models; it’s about building data infrastructure that meets security, scale and agility needs. That’s why Dell’s AI data platform gives agencies a way to unify, federate, secure and operationalize data without demanding a massive rip-and-replace of existing systems.

“The foundational architecture is based on enclaves in their own secure environments,” says Ed Krejcik, senior manager of presales for federal unstructured data solutions at Dell. “If data is classified at a certain level, it’s got to stay on that system.”

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