Networking

Network on Demand
CISA and VA show how cloud services can simplify modernization, strengthen security and provide flexibility to scale.
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Departments

Tech Tips

Step Into My Office

Officials must optimize their systems for employees returning to the office full time, now and into the future.

Interview

Leading at AI Speed

The public sector exec champions zero-trust platforms and artificial intelligence to match rapidly accelerating federal threats.

Product Review

A Clear Roadmap

With zero-trust architecture, enterprise data management builds a modern foundation for mission-ready resilience.

Product Review

Anywhere and Everywhere

Government employees can seamlessly work on documents from anywhere.

Lessons Learned

Answering the Call

The bureau’s Mobility Program Office keeps a close eye on its Google Android devices in the field.

Get Smart

Back Up To Go Forward

Federal agencies should be wary of these common mistakes when considering backup and recovery strategies.

FAQ 5

Building From the Ground Up

Successful artificial intelligence infrastructure strategies often follow this path.

Security Save

AI-Enhanced Zero Trust

With secure access service edge solutions, agencies can implement scalable protections driven by artificial intelligence.

Features

Feature

Ready for AI

Officials unlock artificial intelligence value by fixing governance, metadata and pipelines first — building trusted, shareable data foundations across missions.

Feature

All Along the Watchtower

Facing rising cyberattacks and talent gaps, agencies turn to FedRAMP-authorized services to strengthen defenses, scale quickly, cut costs and tighten contracts.

Feature

Productive Printing

Government organizations still rely on printers as secure, networked endpoints that drive workflows, protect sensitive data and support hybrid work.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor

A Green Light for Speedy Cloud

The revised cloud authorization program automates assessments, slashing times for approvals and cloud upgrades.

Contributor Column

Born To Run

Agencies can elevate citizen experience with stakeholder collaboration.

Contributor Column

Agility in Action

Dedicated product teams can overcome federal pitfalls in government IT modernization.