Departments

Tech Tips Step Into My Office Officials must optimize their systems for employees returning to the office full time, now and into the future.

Interview Leading at AI Speed The public sector exec champions zero-trust platforms and artificial intelligence to match rapidly accelerating federal threats.

Product Review A Clear Roadmap With zero-trust architecture, enterprise data management builds a modern foundation for mission-ready resilience.

Product Review Anywhere and Everywhere Government employees can seamlessly work on documents from anywhere.

Lessons Learned Answering the Call The bureau’s Mobility Program Office keeps a close eye on its Google Android devices in the field.

Get Smart Back Up To Go Forward Federal agencies should be wary of these common mistakes when considering backup and recovery strategies.

FAQ 5 Building From the Ground Up Successful artificial intelligence infrastructure strategies often follow this path.

Security Save AI-Enhanced Zero Trust With secure access service edge solutions, agencies can implement scalable protections driven by artificial intelligence.

Features

Feature Ready for AI Officials unlock artificial intelligence value by fixing governance, metadata and pipelines first — building trusted, shareable data foundations across missions.

Feature All Along the Watchtower Facing rising cyberattacks and talent gaps, agencies turn to FedRAMP-authorized services to strengthen defenses, scale quickly, cut costs and tighten contracts.

Feature Productive Printing Government organizations still rely on printers as secure, networked endpoints that drive workflows, protect sensitive data and support hybrid work.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor A Green Light for Speedy Cloud The revised cloud authorization program automates assessments, slashing times for approvals and cloud upgrades.

Contributor Column Born To Run Agencies can elevate citizen experience with stakeholder collaboration.