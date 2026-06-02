How NIH Is Translating 70 Years of Health Data to Speak the Same Language

The National Institutes of Health sits on one of the largest collections of biomedical research data in the world. Decades of federally funded studies on health issues such as heart disease, lung conditions, sleep disorders and genomics have generated petabytes of information. But for most of that history, the data was collected by different institutes and under varying standards. Historically, those disparate formats haven’t been easy to integrate.

That dissonance is a problem when the goal is to train AI models that can accelerate medical research. Three NIH offices — the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and the Office of Data Science Strategy (ODSS) — are now working together to fix it. In a recent Bethesda AFCEA Health IT Summit panel on operationalizing data at scale in federal health, leaders from the three offices described the interoperability infrastructure they're building and why it matters for AI.

12 Petabytes and a Converter Box

At the center of the effort is BioData Catalyst, a cloud-based ecosystem developed by NHLBI in collaboration with NLM and ODSS.

"[NIH has] over 12 petabytes of data that's all multimodal — everything from genomics, clinical imaging, sleep, sensor data, all different modalities," said Sweta Ladwa, chief of the Scientific Solutions Delivery Branch, Information Technology and Applications Center (ITAC), at NHLBI. That data spans long-running studies such as the Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine (TOPMed) program, which tracks about 180,000 individuals.

But access alone doesn't make data AI-ready. The more difficult problem is interoperability — ensuring a cardiovascular variable from, say, a 1990s Framingham Heart Study cohort means the same thing as one from a recent pulmonary fibrosis study. NHLBI has built a LinkML pipeline to solve this — what Ladwa called a "converter box approach, where you can plug in the data from the source, put it in, and it will put it in that [format] for your analysis." The pipeline maps data across multiple standards, including LOINC (Logical Observation Identifiers Names and Codes), FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) and HPO (Human Phenotype Ontology).

NHLBI pairs the automated mapping with clinical validation. "We have pulmonologists who we're working with to really clinically determine the concepts," Ladwa said, "because we want to make sure that this fancy hypertensive medication is the same as this other one. They're all in the same class, and they're all the same ontological concept." She added that the AI-assisted mapping uses "publicly available metadata" rather than patient data.

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