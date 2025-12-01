Cloud
NOAA Relies on Cloud Computing to Evolve Hurricane Predictions
The agency’s ability to predict hurricane forecasting has received a serious boost thanks to meaningful investments in cloud. The Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS) allows multiple models to run predictions and forecasts as part of the agency’s Climate Prediction Center, and it’s powered by cloud computing resources from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
The National Center for Weather and Climate Prediction, which is part of NOAA’s National Weather Service, is considered the operational center for NOAA. As weather becomes more volatile and less predictable, improving the federal government’s ability to get ahead of disasters is more important than ever. For example, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season had 18 named storms, several of which became hurricanes.
Stay tuned for future episodes of Factoring in Fed as we explore the distinct technology use cases that the federal government must pioneer or adapt to meet its mission.
Participants
Erica Cei Meteorologist (Team Lead), National Weather Service
Vijay Tallapragada Senior Scientist, Environmental Modeling Center, NOAA
Video Highlights
- Recent trends show that Atlantic Ocean hurricanes are increasing in frequency and severity.
- The computer models that create hurricane forecasts have gotten more sophisticated, with HAFS (released in 2023) being the latest and greatest.
- The agency’s Office of the CIO provided NOAA with the cloud resources needed to run simultaneous, varied models that enhance its predictive capabilities.