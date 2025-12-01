NOAA Relies on Cloud Computing to Evolve Hurricane Predictions

The agency’s ability to predict hurricane forecasting has received a serious boost thanks to meaningful investments in cloud. The Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS) allows multiple models to run predictions and forecasts as part of the agency’s Climate Prediction Center, and it’s powered by cloud computing resources from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

The National Center for Weather and Climate Prediction, which is part of NOAA’s National Weather Service, is considered the operational center for NOAA. As weather becomes more volatile and less predictable, improving the federal government’s ability to get ahead of disasters is more important than ever. For example, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season had 18 named storms, several of which became hurricanes.

Stay tuned for future episodes of Factoring in Fed as we explore the distinct technology use cases that the federal government must pioneer or adapt to meet its mission.