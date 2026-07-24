From Governance to Results: Building Enterprise AI in 90 Days

The challenges of integrating artificial intelligence into federal agencies often occur not during a pilot program, but afterwards. As second and third pilots arrive, each tends to bring different owners, tools and vendors, until the IT and program teams responsible for modernizing agency systems find themselves managing sprawl instead of delivering on mission.

That was the central theme of Asim Iqbal and Aaron Chapman’s CDW Government panel at the AWS Summit Washington, D.C. Iqbal and Chapman argued that governance is what turns AI experiments into durable, compliant results, as well as what keeps agencies aligned with Office of Management and Budget (OMB) direction as they scale.

Left unmanaged, AI adoption across an agency tends to produce well-intentioned chaos. Program offices select different models, build separate approval paths, and by the third pilot, the agency is fighting fragmentation and duplicative spending rather than compounding gains.

CDW’s proposed fix: Build one front door for every AI use case, with a single intake and renewal process that a CIO or governance board can oversee.

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