A Guide to Quantum Key Distribution for the Federal Government

Preparing for the post-quantum era requires that federal agencies navigate a quantum security landscape that is far less unified than it often appears, with post-quantum cryptography (PQC) emerging as the primary strategy for protecting data from future quantum computing threats.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has standardized several post-quantum algorithms, the National Security Agency (NSA) has established migration timelines and agencies across government are itemizing cryptographic assets in preparation for a long-term transition.

Quantum key distribution (QKD), however, occupies a more uncertain position. The technology uses the principles of quantum mechanics to securely exchange encryption keys and detect potential interception attempts. Its promise has attracted interest from researchers, telecommunications providers and some highly regulated industries, but federal cybersecurity leaders remain focused primarily on PQC.

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In an emailed statement, a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency spokesperson said the agency acknowledges the possibilities of QKD while continuing to prioritize post-quantum migration efforts.

“While we are currently focused on the migration to PQC, we are dedicated to advancing the understanding of this emerging field as well as the potential use cases and benefits,” the spokesperson said.

The Trump administration recently reinforced quantum technology as a national priority through an executive order directing agencies to advance quantum computing, networking and related technologies while assessing the security implications of increasingly powerful commercial quantum systems.

What Is Quantum Key Distribution?

Unlike traditional public-key cryptography, QKD is not designed to encrypt data directly. Instead, it provides a mechanism for securely distributing encryption keys between two endpoints.

“Quantum key distribution is something that can be done today,” says Sandy Carielli, principal analyst at Forrester.

In conventional cryptographic systems, symmetric keys are typically exchanged using public-key algorithms such as RSA or elliptic curve cryptography. Those algorithms are widely believed to be vulnerable to sufficiently powerful quantum computers. QKD takes a different approach.

“QKD is using fiber optics and quantum physics to pass key and key material between two particular points,” Carielli says. “Rather than use public key algorithms to share key material, you’re dealing with sending the information over fiber optics.”

The technology’s appeal stems from its ability to establish shared secrets without relying on the mathematical assumptions that underpin today’s public-key cryptography.

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