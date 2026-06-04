How Compute and Storage Infrastructure Support Federal AI Adoption

In government, there’s a lot more to delivering on artificial intelligence initiatives than simply plugging in a graphics processing unit and going to work.

“How are you training those models? How are you getting those models distributed out? How are you maintaining those models?” asks Ken Rollins, chief AI technology strategist at Dell Federal.

A misstep here can derail an AI pilot — and often does. In federal agencies, there’s an urgent need to scale up AI efforts, and that requires a new strategic approach, one that ensures alignment of data and infrastructure.

Face Challenges to Scaling AI for Federal Agencies

Infrastructure is key to supporting scalable AI. In defense agencies, for example, that AI application may need to work with data collected at the tactical edge.

“When you’re dealing with huge sensor feeds, you’re not able to bring that all the way back to a central location; you have to process it locally,” Rollins says. “But heavy AI processing out in the field is really hard because of size, weight and power constraints.”

DISCOVER: Dell and CDW can support your agency’s technology advancements.