Harvest Now, Decrypt Later: A Quantum Threat for Federal Agencies

It’s understood that adversarial states are harvesting American data, anywhere they can get to it. No worries, though: It’s all encrypted, right?

But soon, that encryption may no longer be enough.

Quantum computing will soon be able to break current encryption models. The “harvest now, decrypt later” (HNDL) strategy is laying the groundwork for that, with state actors gathering data today so they can exploit it once quantum computing makes decryption possible.

What Is a Harvest Now, Decrypt Later Attack?

The quantum threat looms large in the federal space.

“We don’t have a quantum computer today that we know of that could decrypt or break the cryptography that we use to safeguard information” — but it’s coming soon, says Andy Smith, a certified instructor for the SANS Institute who teaches defensible security architecture and engineering.

In HNDL, “an adversary collects massive amounts of encrypted data they believe will be extremely valuable when that data can be decrypted in the future by powerful new computing platforms, such as the anticipated arrival of quantum computers,” says Greg Touhill, who teaches cyber risk management at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College.

That arrival could happen soon. “The rule of thumb at the moment is probably mid-to-late 2030s,” Smith says. “But who knows? A big development could bring that forward.”

An HNDL attack “involves adversaries who will capture information that is sensitive today, in its encrypted form, and just basically keep it … until such time as a crypto-analytically relevant quantum computer is created,” Smith says.

Click the banner below to learn how federal agencies can boost security against threats.