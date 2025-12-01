Zero-Trust Strategies Help Federal Agencies Improve Visibility and Control

Visibility Into Legacy Systems

The Department of Veterans Affairs is another federal agency tasked with managing and securing vast amounts of data, including the PHI and PII of more than 9 million veterans receiving healthcare and other services through the agency.

In its efforts to meet the zero-trust goals set out in the Office of Management and Budget’s Memorandum M-22-09, the VA has implemented a number of initiatives to strengthen identity verification, improve endpoint security, modernize network infrastructure, and expand monitoring to better detect and respond to emerging threats.

In addition, the department has also conducted targeted architectural reviews and implemented measures to improve system isolation and reduce attack surfaces.

“Zero trust enhances cybersecurity at the Department of Veterans Affairs by shifting from implicit trust to continuous, risk-based verification,” says Jeff Spaeth, deputy CISO. “In an environment where threats such as phishing, credential compromise and supply chain exposure are common, this approach reduces the advantage of initial access by limiting an attacker’s ability to move within the enterprise.”

Implementing zero trust requires moving from a perimeter–based approach to security to one focused on identity verification, least-privilege access and continuous monitoring. This presents challenges to agencies such as the VA that are managing legacy systems at enterprise scale.

“Many older systems do not provide modern, identity-focused security and cannot easily support advanced authentication or continuous monitoring,” Spaeth says. “As a result, we must apply zero-trust principles around these systems, which requires clear visibility into assets, data and dependencies. Building that level of visibility requires substantial effort.”

He adds, “In large environments, teams often maintain incomplete or outdated asset inventories, requiring significant work to identify and prioritize systems before applying meaningful zero-trust policies.”

At the VA, Microsoft Purview underpins the data pillar of zero trust by classifying and labeling sensitive information, enforcing data loss prevention policies, and monitoring insider risk to ensure that access and sharing are continuously governed.

Zero Trust and CTEM

An important element of the zero-trust framework is that it embodies an ongoing, flexible approach to the threat environment. Threats change, and defensive measures need to change with them.

At both CMS and the VA, zero-trust practices are being implemented in alignment with a continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) framework, which is designed to continuously identify, validate and prioritize risks to the enterprise. When working in conjunction with each other, zero trust and CTEM allow you to tackle the same security problem from two angles.

READ MORE: CTEM can help your agency identify, validate and remediate threats.

“Zero trust is how you design and enforce, while CTEM is how you continuously discover and reduce risk,” Zarriello says. “CTEM validates if zero trust is actually working, and zero trust provides the enforcement layer for CTEM. They share continuous monitoring responsibilities, whether that’s telemetry or asset and identity monitoring. Both involve continuous validation and verification. They both shift security from static to dynamic states, where you never trust and always verify.”

“CTEM’s capabilities, including continuous evaluation and reporting on threats, are well aligned with zero trust’s emphasis on dynamic access policies,” Garbis says. “Specifically, a zero-trust system views CTEM as a source of near-real-time signals about the security posture of systems and the IT environment. These signals are used by zero-trust policy enforcement points to make decisions and changes to what access is permitted for given identities and given resources.”

“Together, zero trust and CTEM move the VA away from static, compliance-driven security toward a threat-informed approach that continuously adapts and focuses on the highest risks,” Spaeth says. “This ensures that security actions align with protecting the systems and services veterans rely on each day.”