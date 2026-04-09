Zero-Trust Implementation: Understanding NSA’s Phase One and Phase Two Guidance

What Are Phases One and Two of NSA's Zero-Trust Guidelines?

“The NSA’s Zero Trust Implementation Guidelines clearly define the specific activities required to achieve each target capability,” says an NSA official. “These prescribed actions translate zero-trust principles into tangible, operational measures — covering technical controls, architectural choices, process changes. and the validation steps needed to demonstrate progress and compliance. In effect, the guidelines move zero trust from conceptual theory to a set of practical, practitioner-ready implementation steps.”

“It’s really smart how they pulled out the Discovery activities as a starting point, because you’ve got to know your security environment first before beginning your zero-trust journey,” says Russ Smith, field CTO for Zscaler. “That really sets the stage for what we want to do in Phase One and Phase Two. In Phase One, you’re building your zero-trust foundation. These are the tasks we must complete. Phase Two then becomes where you can increase capabilities as budget and schedule allow.”

How Do Phases One and Two of NSA’s Guidance Build a Zero-Trust Foundation?

The NSA’s guidance is designed to help agencies with adopting and integrating 36 activities and 30 capabilities in Phase One and an additional 41 activities and 34 capabilities in Phase Two, all working to establish a firm zero-trust foundation to operate from. The NSA emphasizes modularity in its guidance, reflecting the flexible nature of the zero-trust approach.

“With zero trust, every organization is going to be in different levels of maturity, competency, skills and capabilities across their whole IT landscape,” says Jason Garbis, co-chair of the Zero Trust Working Group for the Cloud Security Alliance. “Some areas are well managed because they have the highest risk, and those are areas where you can very quickly leverage and benefit from a zero-trust architecture. Other areas are less mature, so you acknowledge that and begin to prioritize them in a way that supports your mission.”

Flexible implementation is important for other reasons. Some agencies have higher risk profiles than others, requiring more detailed security processes. Another important differentiator is available budget.

“It allows agencies with different budgets to make their own decisions about how they want to spend their money,” Smith says. “You don’t want to hold back these agencies that have made investments in security already. And for those agencies that are less mature, this modular approach allows them to improve their security where they need to and catch up.”

The flexible nature of the ZIGs also emphasizes that zero trust is a framework to be applied to a variety of situations. Effective use of it requires asking questions to build a unique roadmap for each agency.

“While the NSA’s ZIGs outline the specific activities required to reach each target capability, agencies still need a clear framework for how to think about and execute those activities,” an NSA official says. “A practical way to do this is by consistently applying the questions of who, when, where and how to each task. Using this lens transforms the ZIGs from a long list of activities into a structured, mission-aligned roadmap for operationalizing zero trust.”