How Federal Agencies Can Strengthen Multicloud Security Without Adding Complexity

Shift to an Identity-Centric Security Model
One of the most effective ways to simplify cloud security is to shift toward identity-centric models aligned with zero-trust principles.
Instead of focusing primarily on where resources live, agencies should focus on who is accessing them, under what conditions and with what level of trust. This becomes especially important in environments where users — including contractors — are accessing systems from outside traditional network boundaries.
Centralized identity and access management allows agencies to enforce consistent policies across cloud platforms. Whether a user is accessing an application in Azure or data stored in AWS, the same authentication and authorization rules can apply.
This reduces complexity in two key ways:
- It minimizes the need for platform-specific security configurations.
- It provides a unified control layer across environments.
LEARN: See how to optimize your hybrid cloud environment.
Consolidate Tools and Eliminate Overlap
Another practical step is to evaluate existing security tools and identify areas of overlap.
Many agencies have accumulated solutions over time — often in response to specific requirements or initiatives. The result is a patchwork of capabilities that may duplicate functionality or fail to integrate effectively.
We recommend taking a step back and asking three questions:
- Which tools provide overlapping capabilities?
- Where are there gaps in visibility or enforcement?
- Can multiple functions be consolidated into a single platform?
Modern security platforms increasingly offer integrated capabilities that span identity, endpoint, network and cloud security. Consolidating onto fewer, more capable platforms can reduce operational overhead while improving overall effectiveness.
Standardize Policy Enforcement Across Multicloud Environments
Consistency is critical in multicloud environments. Without standardized policies, agencies risk creating uneven security postures across platforms.
Governance plays a central role here. In our experience, governance is the foundation for nearly every successful security strategy. It defines what must be done — even if it doesn’t dictate exactly how to do it.
For example, governance may require:
- Multifactor authentication across all systems
- Encryption of sensitive data at rest and in transit
- Adoption of zero-trust principles
Once those standards are established, agencies can implement them consistently across environments, regardless of the underlying cloud provider.
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