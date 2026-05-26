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May 26 2026
Cloud

How Federal Agencies Can Strengthen Multicloud Security Without Adding Complexity

Government officials can fortify cloud through identity-centric governance, integrated platforms and consistent multicloud visibility.
by

Phillip Simmons is a Senior IT and Cybersecurity Executive for CDW.

As federal agencies expand their use of cloud and hybrid environments, we’re seeing a familiar pattern emerge: more capability, but also more complexity. Security architectures that once felt manageable are now fragmented across multiple platforms, tools and providers. The challenge isn’t just strengthening security — it’s doing so without adding operational burden.

From my perspective, the path forward isn’t a complete overhaul. It’s about making smarter, incremental decisions that simplify security while improving protection.

One of the biggest drivers of complexity today is the widespread adoption of multicloud environments. Agencies are often leveraging services across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud — each with its own strengths, controls and management paradigms.

That flexibility is valuable, but it creates challenges around visibility, consistency and control. Data may live in multiple places. Security policies may vary by platform. And teams are left trying to stitch together a unified view of risk.

We often see agencies struggling not because they lack tools, but because they have too many operating in silos. That fragmentation is where complexity — and risk — begins to grow.

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Shift to an Identity-Centric Security Model

One of the most effective ways to simplify cloud security is to shift toward identity-centric models aligned with zero-trust principles.

Instead of focusing primarily on where resources live, agencies should focus on who is accessing them, under what conditions and with what level of trust. This becomes especially important in environments where users — including contractors — are accessing systems from outside traditional network boundaries.

Centralized identity and access management allows agencies to enforce consistent policies across cloud platforms. Whether a user is accessing an application in Azure or data stored in AWS, the same authentication and authorization rules can apply.

This reduces complexity in two key ways:

  • It minimizes the need for platform-specific security configurations.
  • It provides a unified control layer across environments.

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Consolidate Tools and Eliminate Overlap

Another practical step is to evaluate existing security tools and identify areas of overlap.

Many agencies have accumulated solutions over time — often in response to specific requirements or initiatives. The result is a patchwork of capabilities that may duplicate functionality or fail to integrate effectively.

We recommend taking a step back and asking three questions:

  1. Which tools provide overlapping capabilities?
  2. Where are there gaps in visibility or enforcement?
  3. Can multiple functions be consolidated into a single platform?

Modern security platforms increasingly offer integrated capabilities that span identity, endpoint, network and cloud security. Consolidating onto fewer, more capable platforms can reduce operational overhead while improving overall effectiveness.

Standardize Policy Enforcement Across Multicloud Environments

Consistency is critical in multicloud environments. Without standardized policies, agencies risk creating uneven security postures across platforms.

Governance plays a central role here. In our experience, governance is the foundation for nearly every successful security strategy. It defines what must be done — even if it doesn’t dictate exactly how to do it.

For example, governance may require:

  • Multifactor authentication across all systems
  • Encryption of sensitive data at rest and in transit
  • Adoption of zero-trust principles

Once those standards are established, agencies can implement them consistently across environments, regardless of the underlying cloud provider.

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Build in Security From the Start

One of the most common pitfalls we see is treating security as an afterthought.

When security is introduced late in a project, agencies often have to retrofit controls into architectures that weren’t designed for them. This can create vulnerabilities, increase costs and add unnecessary complexity.

Instead, security should be embedded at the beginning of any cloud initiative.

That means:

  • Incorporating security requirements into initial design decisions
  • Aligning architecture with governance frameworks early
  • Ensuring visibility and monitoring are built in, not added later

This approach not only strengthens security but also reduces the need for rework down the line.

Improve Multicloud Visibility Into Users and Data

In distributed cloud environments, visibility is everything.

Agencies need clear insight into:

  • Who is accessing systems and data
  • What applications are being used
  • Where data is moving across environments

Without that visibility, it becomes difficult to detect anomalies, enforce policies or respond to threats effectively.

Centralized monitoring and analytics tools can help provide this unified multicloud view, enabling agencies to make more informed security decisions without adding layers of complexity.

Address Emerging Risks Like AI

As agencies increasingly adopt artificial intelligence capabilities through cloud platforms, new risks are emerging — particularly around data exposure and unauthorized use.

AI systems rely on large volumes of data, and once that data is shared with external models, control becomes more difficult. Agencies must carefully consider:

  • What data is being used by AI tools
  • Where that data is stored and processed
  • Who has access to it

At the same time, AI can also enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities and anomalies more quickly than traditional tools. Like many technologies, it offers both opportunity and risk — and agencies must strike the right balance.

Focus on Incremental Progress

Ultimately, strengthening cloud security doesn’t require a massive transformation.

By focusing on identity-centric models, consolidating tools, standardizing governance and improving visibility, agencies can make meaningful progress quickly. These incremental changes add up to a more secure, more manageable environment — without increasing complexity.

The goal isn’t perfection. It’s progress — and making architectural decisions that support both security and simplicity over time.

This article is part of FedTech’s CapITal blog series.

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