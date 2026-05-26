How Federal Agencies Can Strengthen Multicloud Security Without Adding Complexity

As federal agencies expand their use of cloud and hybrid environments, we’re seeing a familiar pattern emerge: more capability, but also more complexity. Security architectures that once felt manageable are now fragmented across multiple platforms, tools and providers. The challenge isn’t just strengthening security — it’s doing so without adding operational burden.

From my perspective, the path forward isn’t a complete overhaul. It’s about making smarter, incremental decisions that simplify security while improving protection.

One of the biggest drivers of complexity today is the widespread adoption of multicloud environments. Agencies are often leveraging services across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud — each with its own strengths, controls and management paradigms.

That flexibility is valuable, but it creates challenges around visibility, consistency and control. Data may live in multiple places. Security policies may vary by platform. And teams are left trying to stitch together a unified view of risk.

We often see agencies struggling not because they lack tools, but because they have too many operating in silos. That fragmentation is where complexity — and risk — begins to grow.

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