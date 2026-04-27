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Apr 27 2026
Security

The Supply Chain Is the Breach Vector. Data Recovery Is the Power Move.

Federal agencies must keep a watchful eye and implement zero trust.
Travis Rosiek
by

Travis Rosiek is the public sector CTO at Rubrik.

After going undetected for months, the Notepad++ compromise by malicious actors confirms what more organizations are learning: If the software is deployed, it’s already a threat.

Organizations must assume that the software they depend on is already compromised and the adversary is operating inside the stack.

A trusted editor — familiar to every developer, sys admin and security professional — became the delivery channel for software supply chain attacks that can bypass zero-trust architecture protections.

In today’s environment, the supply chain is the attack surface and a high-value target.

A 2026 report notes that 98% of organizations increased or maintained their use of open source over the past 12 months. Increased reliance on open-source software in government means that any vulnerability can cascade across systems, increasing the scale, speed and impact of breaches.

While openness drives innovation, integrity and motive cannot be assumed without verification. The risk also extends to systems, hosting providers, update mechanisms and distribution channels.

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Adopting a Cyber Resilience Mindset

Organizations must operate with a compliance-first mindset, confirming a vendor is under contract, an installer is signed or a software bill of materials (SBOM) has been delivered. Those steps matter, but they are only the starting point.

Today’s threat environment demands that we move beyond static trust assumptions and embrace continuous verification as a core operating principle. Instead of assuming software and services are good enough by default, agencies can lead by investing in deeper software supply chain visibility, stronger secure development practices, robust runtime monitoring and zero‑trust architectures.

Some organizations view SBOMs as an assistant for the adversary. They might worry that an SBOM could help attackers by handing them a detailed map of what software components, libraries and versions are inside a product. However, SBOMs remove the guesswork for defenders and allow them to focus their time and resources on securing areas that give adversaries the most access.

If SBOMs are used only after an incident, they provide limited value. The real power comes when agencies use SBOMs proactively to:

  • Identify components with high‑risk contributors or dependencies
  • Prioritize migrations away from those libraries
  • Treat the SBOM as a living risk register, not a compliance artifact

Done reactively, SBOMs are a forensic tool. Done proactively, they can be a force multiplier for cyber-resilience.

READ MORE: Here are five keys to a strong federal cyber-resilience strategy.

Everything Is a Zero‑Day Vulnerability

If the adversary can use AI to reverse‑engineer patches, build exploits and weaponize those vulnerabilities in hours while organizations orchestrate change windows, then every disclosed vulnerability is a zero‑day.

The Notepad++ attack operated quietly for months, selectively targeting high-value users. That’s the supply chain model: persistence over noise, stealth over disruption until the adversary is ready to move.

Zero trust must be a failure‑based architecture that assumes admin‑level access, a breach, and that one compromised vendor can paralyze the entire stack.

Social engineering works because it targets people, not technology. Training alone will not stop phishing attacks.

The viable strategy is to assume that every user will click the link, open the attachment or accept the malicious update.

If the environment has not been designed to limit the blast radius when that happens, then training will be ineffective.

DIVE DEEPER: Follow these four steps to prevent supply chain disruptions.

Preparing for Supply Chain Recovery

If the supply chain is compromised, the only way to trust the environment again is to restore it to a known good state.

First, neutralize the malware. Then, prevent developers from continuing to pull the compromised version.

Best practices should include:

  • Continuous threat hunting. Implement continuous dependency inventory, proactive SBOM management, vulnerability scanning and active threat hunting.
  • Contingency planning. Essential for tracking malicious identifiers and knowing the top ten critical dependencies before an incident.
  • Worst-case preparedness. Source code theft requires a major breach response, including backups and restoration, not just a version rollback.
  • Speed of trust. Use immutable backups and validated, isolated clean-room recovery environments to bounce back fast.

The only path forward is to design for resilience first and prevention second.

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