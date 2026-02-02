Close

Feb 02 2026
Security

How Government Can Assure Supply Chain Integrity (and Speed Innovation in the Process)

Building chips in the U.S. is just the start of earning trust at every link in the chain.
Greg Clifton
by

Greg Clifton, General Manager of Government Go-to-Market & Sales, Intel

The government’s focus is on transparency as the U.S. expands its semiconductor base because national security starts with knowing where its technology comes from and who touched it.

Secure fabrication isn’t enough; every component, wafer and package in the supply chain must be traced, verified and secured from design to deployment to ensure nothing is at risk.

The stakes could not be higher with every technology defining the next era — artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced defense systems — all dependent on silicon.

Assured Supply Chain Integrity Is the Foundation of Innovation

Semiconductors have become as essential as energy or water. Nearly 1 trillion semiconductors were sold globally in 2023, which is more than 100 chips for every person on Earth, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association’s 2024 State of the U.S. Semiconductor Industry report.

Chips span every sector of the economy: One-third go into computers; another third into communications; and demand from cars, factories and other consumer goods is fast growing, according to the 2025 version of the report.

The real risk isn’t just where those chips are made but also what we can’t see about how they’re made. Most of the world’s leading-edge production still happens overseas, and in many cases the path from raw materials to finished components crosses dozens of suppliers and borders. That complexity makes it difficult and sometimes impossible to know where every layer of a chip originated or whether any part of it passed through untrusted sources.

Federal Procurement Could Lead to a Fully Verified Ecosystem

The U.S. has moved quickly, leveraging billions in federal and private investment to build a more resilient semiconductor base, but domestic investment is only one part of the solution. The next step is to ensure that these new fabs and partners become nodes in a fully verified ecosystem.

Federal procurement can accelerate this shift. Just as agencies once set the standards for cybersecurity and cloud adoption, they can now lead in supply chain assurance.

For decades, acquisition strategies focused on “lowest price technically acceptable.” However, the lowest cost rarely delivers the highest value in terms of security or resilience. The government’s next competitive advantage lies in trust; agencies must work with partners who can guarantee full traceability and transparency.

By requiring assurance alongside performance and cost, agencies can drive demand for verified supply chains. Every contract that prioritizes provenance helps institutionalize transparency as a requirement, not an afterthought.

In practice, that means asking harder questions: Can every component be traced? Can a vendor offer products manufactured in specific geographic locations and prove that no part of the product passes through high-risk regions?

That level of verification for every part of the system from wafer to firmware is what separates resilience from risk.

An Assured Supply Chain Equals National and Economic Security

Since the CHIPS and Science Act passed, federal and private investment has begun to rebuild America’s chipmaking base with more than 90 projects underway across 28 states. These investments are rebuilding capacity and confidence. Every new fab, supplier audit and verified production line strengthens a chain we can see and trust.

An assured supply chain is both national and economic security. The same transparency that protects defense missions also strengthens the industries and communities behind them.

Verified production makes output predictable, costs stable and jobs durable — keeping value and opportunity inside the U.S., instead of exporting them through opaque suppliers overseas.

Ensuring Emerging Technologies Are Risk Free

An assured supply chain protects what we build today and paves the way for what comes next. When we can prove that the silicon powering our AI, quantum and defense systems is free from adversarial risk, we can move more quickly and innovate with greater confidence.

For example, AI at the edge is only as good as the chip inside it. When that chip comes from a trusted, traceable source, we’re protecting the device and the mission.

Intel is helping lead that effort through initiatives such as the Intel Assured Supply Chain, which provides customers with a verifiable chain of custody and a controlled manufacturing corridor limited to specific geographies.

America has rebuilt its chipmaking capacity. Now let’s use it to build the future.

