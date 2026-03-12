DOD Is Finally Leaning Into CMMC 2.0 Requirements for CUI

There has been a marked increase in the number of Department of Defense contracts and requests for quotes requiring specific Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 levels or referencing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) since January.

Increased enforcement of CMMC 2.0 compliance aligns with the drastic changes the White House has made to government contracting to improve oversight of IT and security contractors and resellers.

Previously, DOD struggled to ensure whether contractors — smaller primes and boutique providers, in particular — could secure their data the way it required them to.

CMMC 2.0 is not only a boon for the government but companies such as CDW Government, which is prepared to build in accordance with the framework.

