Resilience Is the ‘New Frontier’ of AI Performance

Agencies can’t implement artificial intelligence without contextualizing the data training their models to ensure its quality.

Using a “health score” to baseline a model when it’s initially trained and when it’s deployed — and then continuously monitoring what changes — allows agencies to see drift over time.

A good way to think of model drift is to consider how a smartphone interface changes when it receives an update. The user must expend cognitive energy determining where settings have moved; model drift involves much bigger shifts.

“Resilience is the new frontier of performance, because these things are changing not only faster but to a degree that is difficult to project in terms of trajectory,” said Munish Walther-Puri, head of AI security services for TPO Group, speaking on a panel at Defense TechConnect in National Harbor, Md.

Click the banner below to learn what's coming next for artificial intelligence.