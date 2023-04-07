New Cyber-Physical Resilience Working Group Seeks Expert Advice

The newest working group from the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology wants experts from the public and private sectors and academia to submit ideas for advancing national cyber-physical resilience.

Focused on bolstering often fragile, yet increasingly interconnected IT and operational technology systems across critical infrastructure, the working group seeks new and existing ideas, methods, projects or alterations to existing practices that might advance its work.

The May 2021 ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which halted pipeline operations until the $4.4 million ransom was paid and its system restored, was a wake-up call for federal entities overseeing critical infrastructure. Last month, nearly two years after the attack, PCAST launched the working group on cyber-physical resilience.

“The tightly coupled interdependencies among physical and digital components in systems can lead to high levels of ‘brittleness,’ when even minor disruptions lead to wide-scale and unpredictable effects,” working group members wrote in a blog announcing the group’s formation.

