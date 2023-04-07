New Cyber-Physical Resilience Working Group Seeks Expert Advice

Rethinking Cyber-Physical Resilience
Cyberattacks, software glitches, supply chain problems, mechanical failures and natural disasters can all disrupt the energy, transportation, healthcare and banking sectors.
The traditional response to such disruptions is to improve the reliability, security and regulation of specific components, rather than address the system as a whole, according to the working group. In the case of a patched cyber vulnerability, subsequent attacks might simply shift focus to a weaker component.
PCAST’s working group, mirroring the federal zero-trust strategy released in 2022, will operate on the assumption that system breaches and component failures are inevitable. That way, critical infrastructure will not only be prepared for attacks but also positioned to recover when they occur, and the same will be true when things break.
The working group intends to reimagine cyber-physical resilience within this context by identifying experts in the space who can help develop new approaches. But, the open call for submissions is an acknowledgment that the task is daunting.
The Road to Recommendations
Without limiting the scope of suggestions, the working group members expressed specific interest in actionable recommendations on the following topics:
- Recovery and survivability in the face of attacks or events
- Approaches to ensure continuity of operations in degraded states
- Mechanisms to measure and assess modularity and limitations of scope or costliness of failures
- Incentives to balance efficiency, which can reduce resilience, versus the investment needed to maintain sufficient resilience
- Out-of-band or system-independent means of ensuring physical control in the event of digital failures
- Methodologies and standards to encourage resilient systems design and adoption
Eric Horvitz, chief scientific officer at Microsoft, and Phil Venables, CISO at Google Cloud, serve as co-leaders of the working group, which includes experts from academia and government. The group has six months to make recommendations to the White House in collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
The working group asks that outside submissions be concise, open to public disclosure and sent to pcast@ostp.eop.gov with “Cyber-Physical Resilience” in the subject line, adding: “Unfortunately, we cannot commit to corresponding on all submissions, but we may invite contributors to present their ideas to the working group as part of our evolving process to develop recommendations.”