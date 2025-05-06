How the Office of Justice Programs Enhanced Services With Okta Identity Cloud

The office had to ensure a good user experience to provide access to sensitive information and do so in a human-centric way.

“We want a frictionless experience for our users. We want it to be easy for them. That was actually something that was of value to them. We were able to deliver a seamless digital experience not only for our internal users but also for our federated component users and the stakeholders around the country,” she said.

Proving Out Identity Management Across Use Cases

Substantive identity management programs are expensive, Noble acknowledged, but OJP sees some return on its investment.

First and foremost, the agency has seen a significant decline in phishing attacks, which secures its enterprise. It also has seen a big drop in IT service desk calls, as Okta Identity Cloud includes self-service for resetting passwords and other troubleshooting through multifactor authentication.

UP NEXT: DOD needs better data management for decision making.

Organizations across industries — particularly in the financial sector — are experiencing more attempts at fraud when it comes to identity management, Noble said: “As cyberthreats continue to evolve, the expectation is that identity security is going to play more of a central role. More and more, it’s natural for our user base to expect more security, and more value from their security, as cybersecurity threats are evolving and coming at us fast and furious.”

The success of adopting the Okta identity management solution for grants management helped clear the way for Noble to apply it to other systems.

“It really allowed us to get the buy-in we needed to then go back to some of our legacy applications and start modernizing their identity and access management solutions as well,” she said.