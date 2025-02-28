Agencies Carefully Modernize Their Grants Management Systems

Michael Hettinger, founding principal at the government advisory firm Hettinger Strategy Group, notes that there has been an additional spotlight on waste, fraud and abuse in recent years, providing an incentive for agencies to optimize their grants management systems and processes.
“Every agency has system challenges, data challenges, old versus new,” he says. “In grants management, you often have a combination of legacy homegrown solutions and more modern grants management systems that have come into the marketplace in the past 10 years or so. Agencies spend an awful lot of money on grants, so it's important to manage that process effectively.”
The Next Generation Grants System Is Built to Specific Requirements
To prepare for the increase in grant funding, EPA raced to hire more grant specialists to review applications, as well as developers to implement low-code tools to enable large-scale processing capabilities for the agency’s existing front-end grant systems, Coogan says. Those systems are largely built on top of commercial, off-the-shelf solutions such as Salesforce, Microsoft Power BI and ServiceNow, Coogan says.
Once grant applications are received by the EPA, they go into the agency’s homegrown Next Generation Grants System, a web application running on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system that employs a Java Platform solution. NGGS leverages technologies including Apache web server, JBoss application server and Oracle’s relational database management system.