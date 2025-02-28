Agencies Carefully Modernize Their Grants Management Systems

For most of its history, the Environmental Protection Agency has largely been considered a regulatory organization. But over the past several years, with the passage of two landmark pieces of funding legislation, the agency suddenly found itself distributing billions of dollars more per year than it ever had.

“That changed everything,” says Dan Coogan, deputy assistant administrator for infrastructure and extramural resources in the EPA’s Office of Mission Support, speaking about the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“We went from awarding $5 billion a year — largely through our drinking-water and clean-water state revolving funds — to getting $100 billion through those two pieces of legislation. That really changed what our needs were for grant management,” he says.

Collectively, agencies give out more than $1 trillion in grants each year. Much of that total goes to states and cities, but agencies also field grant applications from schools, nonprofits, businesses, students and other individuals and organizations. Behind the scenes, robust IT systems support these agencies as they review applications, award grants and monitor use of the funds. As technology evolves — and as new funding laws strain the capacity of existing systems — federal agencies seek to modernize and consolidate their existing solutions, aiming to streamline processes and ensure a positive experience for both applicants and grant reviewers.

