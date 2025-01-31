WEST 2025: Navy CIO Focused on Modern Service Delivery

The Navy CIO is focused on enabling programs to accelerate the delivery of new IT capabilities to warfighters at the tactical edge, improving their decision-making and survivability.

Cloud-managed Nautilus devices are replacing legacy systems aboard ships to allow for modern service delivery and secure information access from anywhere.

Nautilus devices are an extension of the Flank Speed ecosystem — unveiled in 2021 to push capabilities out to the Navy’s entire IT environment — that will see endpoints managed directly.

“Technical debt is eating our lunch every day,” said Deputy CIO Barry Tanner, speaking at WEST 2025 in San Diego on Tuesday. “So, modernizing and developing modern service delivery capabilities to move forward is still a huge priority within the armed forces.”

The Navy and Marine Corps plan to integrate the capability sets they’ve placed in their Microsoft 365 environments to improve their information sharing, which is driving the Department of Defense’s entire paradigm.

