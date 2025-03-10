How Tariffs Might Impact Government’s Technology Purchases

Tech companies are monitoring the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on their supply chains so they can readily communicate any resulting price increases and delays in order fulfillments to customers, and that includes the government.

The tariffs are certain to increase the costs of devices that agencies routinely purchase, including laptops and notebooks, which are mostly manufactured in China, but their effects on the customs process will take longer to assess.

Trump doubled his existing tariffs on Chinese products to 20% last Tuesday, and China retaliated with tariffs as high as 15% on various U.S. goods. That same day, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico — limiting the tax on Canadian energy to 10% — but last Thursday he paused most of those for one month after Canada threatened retaliation and U.S. stock markets plunged. Trump floated even more tariffs as high as 250% on certain Canadian goods Friday, in what has become a volatile dance with no end in sight.

“I think client devices will be heavily impacted,” says Beau Perna, senior director of supply chain strategy at CDW. “Laptops, monitors — those are probably two of the biggest product lines that we are paying close attention to at CDW.”

Less concerning are price hikes to desktops, storage solutions and mobile devices because of where those are manufactured and the fact some original equipment manufacturers are leaving China.

