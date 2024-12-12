How Agencies Can Stay Ahead of the CMMC Game in 2025

CMMC 2.0 Presents Early Hurdles for Most Contractors

Despite DOD’s efforts to make CMMC compliance less costly by allowing for contractor self-assessments, small vendors with small defense contracts likely won’t be ready if requirements do indeed begin to be included in agreements in the first quarter of 2025. They simply lack the revenue to achieve compliance, especially if they haven’t been planning for this moment.

In the past, DOD gave vendors with winning contract bids time to achieve compliance with its security requirements before they started hosting its data in accordance with agreements. That’s no longer the case.

Vendors must be CMMC compliant when they bid, and it will take a year or longer to receive authorization. Those hoping DOD will extend deadlines yet again will likely be disappointed.

Defense agencies won’t even necessarily be the ones driving CMMC compliance moving forward; prime contractors will demand their subcontractors become compliant or refuse to bid with them.

Vendors expecting to fall back on civilian agency work could find themselves out of luck. If funding for a particular contract touches DOD, vendors may still need to prove CMMC compliance.

CDW Can Be a Managed Services Provider for Defense Agencies

CDW already has a number of small defense contracts in hand with phase two built in, and bigger ones are in the pipeline. The company can be a managed services provider for defense agencies in the CMMC era with some prerequisites.

First, CDW must understand what controlled unclassified information the contract is asking it to protect and where it resides within the agency. Then, CDW’s legal team examines the contract wording so CDW can provide services that fit within the required framework.

CDW can currently provide U.S.-based support as it prepares CMMC-authorized services, including a secure corporate enclave for customer contracts and a management enclave for managing environments containing customer CUI.

These offerings will keep defense agencies that choose to work with CDW ahead of the CMMC game in 2025.