How CMMC 2.0 Differs from the Original

The Pentagon plans to finalize its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 rule by fall 2024 in response to increasing cyberattacks on its supply chain by foreign adversaries.

CMMC 2.0 will help the Department of Defense verify the maturity levels of certain cyber systems and processes with a focus on the protection of sensitive information stored on contractor networks.

The Pentagon enacted CMMC in November 2020 to ensure that contractors’ cyber hygiene was good enough to do business with the government. CMMC 2.0 is expected to be released by the Office of Management and Budget for public comment soon, and contractors that fail to meet its requirements will not be awarded DOD contracts.

Notable changes with CMMC 2.0 include a consolidation of the five maturity levels into three, and the elimination of unique practices and processes in favor of mirroring existing frameworks’ requirements. That includes the Cybersecurity Framework from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) — special publications 800-171 and 800-172, in particular.

“Alignment with NIST will increase regulatory alignment, allowing contractors to easily match existing security measures with CMMC compliance requirements,” says Marcus Fowler, CEO of Darktrace Federal.

