Keep Software Supply Chains Secure With New Federal Guidance

Internal & External Measures of Supply Chain Security

NIST SP 800-161 Revision 1 offers three levels of best practices. The essential foundational practices include creating a Program Management Office for C-SCRM that’s equal in stature to C-suite executives. It must also oversee the development of strategies and policies that will funnel down throughout the organization, Boyens says.

“Many people think C-SCRM is all outside the organization, the supplier relationships, but a lot of it is internal processes,” he says.

Another foundational best practice is to develop an incident management program to identify, respond to and mitigate security incidents, including the ability to identify root causes and whether incidents originated from the supply chain.

Next, agencies can adopt a second tier of “sustaining” practices, which include integrating supply chain risk management requirements into contracts with suppliers, says Boyens. These may include testing to ensure products are secure, requiring suppliers to adopt specific security practices or requiring their suppliers to meet certain requirements.

“What separates C-SCRM from traditional information security is visibility, understanding and control,” Boyens says. “You have control within your organization, but you have very little control outside the organization. The only way you can get that control with the supply chain is through the contracting process.”

Finally, agencies can implement a third set of “enhancing” practices, including the use of automation and metrics to better manage C-SCRM processes.

A Three Layered Approach to Protecting Your Supply Chain

In November, CISA, NSA and ODNI published guidelines to help customers safeguard the software supply chain. That followed previously released guidelines for software developers and suppliers.

“All three communities need to work together to protect our software supply chain,” Lee says.

The guidance was developed by the Enduring Security Framework, a public–private working group led by NSA and CISA.

To mitigate risks, best practices include requiring software suppliers to provide a software bill of material, an inventory of all the software components that make up an application, Lee says. Agencies should verify the SBOM’s contents.