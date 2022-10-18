Reduce Supply Chain Cybersecurity Risks with Updated GSA Standards

Reports of large-scale cyberattacks such as the Russian breach of SolarWinds, the passage of the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018 and the signing of President Joe Biden’s cybersecurity executive order have kept cyber supply chain risks top of mind for policymakers and federal agencies.

Here’s an update on what agencies can do to defend against these threats and how the General Services Administration is helping agencies mitigate cyber supply chain risks.

Government depends on a global supply chain ecosystem: vendors, distribution routes, technologies, laws and policies. Each piece of the ecosystem works with the rest to design, manufacture, distribute, use and manage products and services.

However, these supply chain ecosystems can expose government organizations and enterprises to risks. These risks can be financial, geopolitical, environmental and cybersecurity, among others.

Of these risks, one stands out: cybersecurity, involving the exploitation of vulnerabilities in a supply chain to carry out a cyberattack.

An example of a supply chain cyberattack is when a third party, such as a trusted outside partner or vendor with access to a system’s data, is exploited by an attacker to infiltrate the system.

Supply chain attacks are difficult to prevent and can greatly harm an organization. Federal agencies must identify, analyze, respond to and continuously monitor risk within their supply chains.

In a December 2020 report, the Government Accountability Office assessed how 23 civilian Chief Financial Officers Act agencies implemented seven information and communications technology supply chain risk management (SCRM) practices.

In its review, the GAO found that many agencies had not implemented the practices according to its evaluation criteria. Also, no agencies had fully implemented all seven practices.