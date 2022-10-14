Agencies Shifting to Zero Trust Contend with New IT Supply Chain Best Practices

Nearly two years after the SolarWinds cyberattack forced the government to bolster IT supply chain security, federal agencies continue sorting out how to implement and enhance those protections.

The December 2020 attack, attributed to Russian foreign intelligence, compromised nine agencies with malicious software embedded in via legitimate updates. Since then, various federal agencies have issued guidance on how to enhance IT supply chain security.

The panoply of requirements and recommendations — from agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) — all aim to increase the trust and integrity of the hardware and software agencies use.

As agencies move to adopt zero-trust architectures for cybersecurity, the software and IT supply chain security measures they are starting to implement will go hand in hand with their zero-trust efforts, experts say.

Since zero-trust principles require agencies to verify anything and everything that attempts to establish access to their systems, services and networks, IT supply chain verification protocols complement and reinforce those initiatives.

“Zero trust principles can support a more secure supply chain and, in the event of an attack, could help limit the impact,” Jennifer Franks, a director in GAO’s Information Technology and Cybersecurity team, tells FedTech.