Use a Cybersecurity Maturity Assessment for an Efficient Approach to Security

When it comes to cybersecurity, it’s no longer enough to rely solely on security tools and software to protect a federal agency’s proprietary data and prevent breaches.

Instead, agencies must think holistically about cybersecurity strategy to have a 360-degree view of vulnerabilities and insight into how to address them.

Solutions such as regular security maturity assessments can help agencies understand their environment and provide a best-practice approach to establishing or maintaining a cybersecurity strategy based on industry-standard frameworks.

This is critical because federal agencies are subject to a host of different frameworks, including:

The White House executive order on cybersecurity, which mandates zero-trust environments by September 2024

The cybersecurity framework created by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is voluntary but offers valuable guidance to minimize cybersecurity risk

The Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program, which provides tools for agencies to strengthen their security

Those are just a few of the programs available, but you get the idea.

A cybersecurity maturity assessment can help an agency track its progress toward the goals set by each of these programs and more.

