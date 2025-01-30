WEST 2025: Navy Strategy Outlining AI Use Cases Is Coming by 2026

The Navy plans to release a holistic digital strategy outlining specific artificial intelligence use cases by the end of 2026, according to the CTO of Task Force Hopper.

Speaking at WEST 2025 in San Diego on Tuesday, Lt. Artem Sherbinin said those use cases will span three areas in which the Navy wants AI to have an impact: the kill chain, maintenance, and administration and readiness.

The Pacific Fleet headquarters in Coronado, Calif., already has a Readiness Operations Center where machine learning techniques are being used, such as natural language processing to parse through data messages and analytics support tools to help commanders make decisions about deploying ships. AI is also being used by maintenance teams to reliably predict when ship parts will fail, so they only need one replacement on hand instead of 15.

“We’re not really buying AI, we’re buying operational outcomes,” Sherbinin said. “In operational outcomes, they happen to use that as an underlying technology.”

