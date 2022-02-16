Algorithms May Take Over the Job of Scanning Dense Federal Documents

Every year, accountants at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service must read through at least 2,000 densely written pages of federal appropriations bills to determine how much money each government agency should receive. It’s a four-week marathon to create about 200 “warrants” that authorize agencies to spend their new appropriations.

The bureau is experimenting with ­artificial ­intelligence to speed the drudgery-filled process, hoping to use machine learning and natural language ­processing to train an algorithm to interpret legislation.

It would identify the three primary pieces of a warrant — the purpose of the funding, the dollar amount and the period during which the money can be spent.

“It’s still very much a work in ­process,” says Stephen Keller, a senior data scientist in BFS’ office of the chief data officer.

Nevertheless, the test was 85 percent accurate in determining funding recipients. “Our focus is not 100 percent ­accuracy,” he says. “Hitting 85 percent helps people.”

