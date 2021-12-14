2022 Tech Trends: Predictive Analytics and AI Will Make Agencies More Efficient

Predictive Analytics Can Aid in Climate and Economic Modeling

Civilian agencies vary in terms of their approach to and adoption of AI, Brainard says. However, each agency has a similar goal to scale AI efforts and AI adoption. She predicts more widespread use of AI in 2022, with an emphasis on modernizing processes to meet agency missions.

“There are compelling use cases and pockets of excellence throughout civilian agencies,” Brainard says. “However, their use of AI is different than DOD’s, and it is difficult to compare the AI maturity of the DOD to that of civilian agencies because they have different missions and end users.”

A key civilian agency use case that will continue to emerge and mature in 2022, she says, centers on using AI and predictive analytics to model and monitor environmental patterns to get a deeper understanding of the impacts of climate change.

Wright predicts AI/ML and predictive analytics will play a major role in our future economy and national security.

“However, to remain economically and militarily competitive into the future, the federal government will need to foster a policy environment that promotes innovation and provides sustained investment in this space,” he says. “To win the AI/ML race and be prepared to defend against AI-enabled threats, the government will need to invest more heavily than it does today.”

AI/ML and predictive analytics is increasingly being viewed as a matter of national security, and this is driving a slew of policy initiatives and budget investments that lawmakers hope will advance the further development of AI/ML and predictive analytics, Wright says.

“Perhaps the most valuable, untapped resource the federal government has at its disposal is its vast amount of unused data,” he says. “With powerful, emerging technology such as AI/ML and predictive analytics, this data can not only be used to understand what has already happened, but also what could or is likely to happen in the future.”

Unfortunately, Wright says, the full potential of AI/ML and predictive analytics have not been fully realized in the federal government.

“The benefits and applications of AI/ML and predictive technologies are still nascent, but there is little doubt that they will someday soon have profound impacts on our lives, from our national security to how efficiently our government is run,” Wright says.

However, to fully realize their potential, Wright says the federal government will need to make sustained investments at the national level and create a policy environment that promotes innovation.

“These emerging technologies have the potential to benefit humanity in countless ways if applied responsibly,” Wright says.

