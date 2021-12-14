2022 Tech Trends: Predictive Analytics and AI Will Make Agencies More Efficient

AI, Analytics Can Help Agencies with Forecasting
Gretchen Brainard, offering portfolio leader for government and public services customer and marketing at Deloitte, says there are several common trends regarding the future use and evolution of predictive analytic technologies.
“In 2022, factors such as the priorities of the current administration and the impacts of the pandemic on the way we live, work and access services will contribute to the ways federal agencies leverage AI technology,” she says.
Brainard says many agencies operationalize, deploy and scale predictive modeling and forecasting across a wide range of critical priorities. This includes health and environmental predictions, economic analyses and support for at-risk populations.
“For example, predictive analytics can help identify risk factors for housing and food insecurity, addiction and mental health needs, allowing federal agencies and legislators to adopt a data-driven approach to not only providing relief and access to resources but also implementing policies aimed at prevention and intervention,” she says.
Brainard says the Defense Department will continue to accelerate the adoption of AI in 2022.
“DOD will execute strategic initiatives to scale the use of AI technology in support of key missions, upskill and curate a leading AI workforce, and continually cultivate a diverse ecosystem of AI partners to ensure access to emerging technologies, strategies and solutions,” she says. “DOD is also working to build better procurement methods for AI acquisitions to further enable the adoption of AI technologies.”
She says she expects maturation of use cases and more interconnectedness throughout the DOD — an effort led by the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center — and more focus on AI as a tool for transformation. Key examples include using AI technology to simulate events, plan responses and monitor and evaluate threats, Brainard says.
