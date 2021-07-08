How Will Federal Agencies Make Use of AI-Infused ‘Superteams’?

As federal agencies prepare for a shift to long-term hybrid work, they are also poised to undergo another transformation, according to a recent report. Feds are about to get another teammate in their cubicles and home offices, and its name is AI.

According to Deloitte’s “2021 Human Capital Trends” report, one of the key trends to watch is agencies’ incorporation of artificial intelligence agents and functions more directly into the work of human teams. These AI-infused “superteams” are primed to provide more efficiency to federal workers, according to Deloitte. However, agency heads and IT leaders will need to undertake long-term efforts to both reskill employees and change their organizational cultures to better incorporate AI tools.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many public sector organizations accelerated incorporating technology into their team structure as a survival strategy to enable adaptability and speed,” the report says. “Leaders can use what they have learned to construct superteams that pair people with technology to re-architect work in more human ways and accomplish more together.”

John Forsythe, a managing director in the federal organizational transformation service line of Deloitte Consulting, says the pandemic has forced the government to question basic assumptions about where, when and how work happens. Employees’ preferences about the best work setups for them weren’t always considered pre-pandemic, but now are much more important and need to be taken more into consideration by leaders, he says.

That means that human workers may not want to be stuck with what Forsythe calls the “dirty, dangerous and dull work” of government. That’s where superteams come in.