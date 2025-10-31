Army CTO Puts Near-Term AI Bets on Airspace Management, Decision Support

U.S. Army CTO Alex Miller knows trust in technology is critically important. Soldiers won’t use tools that they don’t trust.

“If you want to build something that soldiers will use, get their input, iterate with them, embed with the units and be willing to go to the field and get dirty. You will build their trust in you, and you will build their trust in the system,” Miller said. “Because I will never forget the first time a Ranger came in and told me, ‘Hey, this radio is junk. It went down in a firefight, and I will never use your thing again.’ And he never did.”

Adoption hinges on credibility with users, Miller said. The same principle applies to artificial intelligence.

At a CDW Cocktails & Conversations forum in Washington, D.C., Miller and other leaders said the Pentagon’s AI gains will come from shared infrastructure, shorter decision chains and fast, field-driven iteration. The U.S. Army can deliver immediate battlefield value from AI by focusing on two use cases, he said during a panel on AI in the public sector: airspace management and decision support that automates routine staff work.

Click the banner below to get a read on the current AI landscape.