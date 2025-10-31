Close

Oct 31 2025
Artificial Intelligence

Army CTO Puts Near-Term AI Bets on Airspace Management, Decision Support

At a CDW forum, Alex Miller prioritizes artificial intelligence while urging shared infrastructure, quicker decisions and model reuse now.
Mickey McCarter
by

Mickey McCarter is managing editor of StateTech magazine.

U.S. Army CTO Alex Miller knows trust in technology is critically important. Soldiers won’t use tools that they don’t trust.

“If you want to build something that soldiers will use, get their input, iterate with them, embed with the units and be willing to go to the field and get dirty. You will build their trust in you, and you will build their trust in the system,” Miller said. “Because I will never forget the first time a Ranger came in and told me, ‘Hey, this radio is junk. It went down in a firefight, and I will never use your thing again.’ And he never did.”

Adoption hinges on credibility with users, Miller said. The same principle applies to artificial intelligence.

At a CDW Cocktails & Conversations forum in Washington, D.C., Miller and other leaders said the Pentagon’s AI gains will come from shared infrastructure, shorter decision chains and fast, field-driven iteration. The U.S. Army can deliver immediate battlefield value from AI by focusing on two use cases, he said during a panel on AI in the public sector: airspace management and decision support that automates routine staff work.

“You’ve got thousands of things in the sky and limited bandwidth to tell friend from foe,” Miller said when asked where AI can help soldiers in the next year. “Algorithms that discriminate quickly keep people safe and speed effects.”

He paired airspace management with decision support: “Automate the metal tasks up to the decision to shoot or not shoot. Let commanders focus on human judgment.”

But he cautioned that the barrier isn’t shiny tools; it’s repeatable architecture.

“Every time we spin up an AI project, somebody tells me we need 12 months and a few million dollars just to stand up bespoke infrastructure. That doesn’t scale,” he said. “Invest in common platforms so we can run the same services from the desktop to the edge.”

Joe Markwith
Human factors, training and resilience have to land the same day the tech does.”

Joe Markwith Chief Strategist for Mastering Operational AI Transformation, CDW

Trust Built in the Field, Not in Slide Decks

Lt. Col. Kris Saling, the Army’s acting director of People Analytics, argued that the biggest speed bumps are policy and process, not compute.

“We have to stop making decisions at the wrong level,” she said. “De-layer the approval chain and empower the lowest appropriate leader who’s accountable for outcomes.”

She pressed vendors to be explicit about prerequisites inside constrained federal networks: “Be transparent about how your solution will actually run in our environment.”

Panelists described moves to make AI repeatable across the department. Miller said the Army is piloting a way to tag and search coding proficiency — Python, R, Java, JavaScript and C++ — using existing personnel data.

“It sounds basic,” Miller said, “but if leaders can’t discover the talent they already have, we rebuild teams from scratch.”

Bharat Patel, product lead for Project Linchpin (the Army’s strategy to decouple AI from software through a standards-based approach and design principles), highlighted a model-exchange approach the Army has begun on classified networks with interagency partners and Amazon Web Services.

“Think of it like a marketplace where soldiers and data scientists can find vetted models, test them and reuse them across classification levels,” Patel said. The aim is to cut duplication and speed accreditation by promoting models that have already proved trustworthy.

Reality Check From Industry: The Clock Is Ticking

From the industry side, Joe Markwith, CDW’s chief strategist for Mastering Operational AI Transformation, warned that commercial AI cycles are outpacing traditional government delivery timelines.

“Eighteen months is an eternity in AI,” he said. “The question is whether we can adapt at the velocity of change — at the edge, in wearables, in embedded systems — without breaking the mission.”

Markwith tied culture to credibility. “If we don’t design for the operator, people are going to reject our innovation,” he said. “Human factors, training and resilience have to land the same day the tech does.”

Saling agreed that design and incentives matter as much as models. “We already have authorities to do things differently,” she said. “We need to exercise them — shorten the path from requirement to capability and let data owners and operators co-design the workflow.”

Asked how to measure progress, Miller offered a pragmatic yardstick: AI fades into the background when the plumbing is right. “When teams stop begging for basic application programming interfaces, when long-fielded systems expose the data they should have had 10 years ago, and when units pull these tools into the mission without us waving banners — that’s success,” he said.

Until then, he urged leaders to think less about pilots and more about platforms: shared-data services, standardized interfaces and deployment paths that compress the jump from lab to line. “If we invest in the common layers, those two near-term use cases — airspace management and decision support — move from demos to durable advantage,” Miller said.

Photo by Army Sgt. Amanda Hunt

