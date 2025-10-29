CMS Wants To Make Patient Data More Accessible With AI

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) wants to make patients’ medical data more accessible in real time, so they’re better informed about their health and care options, according to its deputy administrator and chief of staff.

Speaking Tuesday at NVIDIA GTC in Washington, D.C., Stephanie Carlton said the Trump administration is working with the healthcare industry to improve data accessibility rather than change regulations.

Carlton was introduced to electronic health records as a labor and delivery nurse, when the hospital she worked at began adopting one in 2002, but the process wasn’t smooth. This is one reason the sector has lagged others in adopting new technologies. A notable exception is artificial intelligence; in this area, the healthcare industry is a leading adopter, as the tech can improve work-life balance.

“That’s life changing for clinicians that are burnt out at this point,” Carlton said.

