TribalNet 2025: Indian Health Service Advances PATH EHR Rollout, Eyes 2026 Pilot

The Indian Health Service is moving forward with its Patients at the Heart (PATH) electronic health record system, with a pilot at Lawton Indian Hospital in Oklahoma planned for summer 2026.

The launch will mark the federal government's first cloud-based EHR deployment and represents what IHS CIO Mitchell Thornbrugh calls, a “generational opportunity” to modernize Native American healthcare delivery.

The Lawton pilot site, which includes the main hospital and two adjoining clinics in Carnegie and Anadarko, is in the enterprise design phase, with configuration workshops running through December 2025. User training will begin nearer to the go-live date, which is by design.

“Any training you’d get today would be very generic.” Thornbrugh said. “It would not be time; would not correspond with your go-live; and it would not be the best value for our time, your time or where we’re at in the process.”

