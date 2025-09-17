TribalNet 2025: Indian Health Service Advances PATH EHR Rollout, Eyes 2026 Pilot

Moving From Internal Development to Commercial Cloud
After consulting 400 of the 574 federally recognized tribes, IHS selected Oracle Health’s commercial EHR solution rather than upgrading its legacy Resource and Patient Management System. Thornbrugh acknowledged that government agencies may not be best positioned to develop complex healthcare software.
“We would ask questions years ago: Are we a software development company or not? And we’re not,” he said. “We didn’t feel like that was part of our strength, so we started looking at the commercial environment.”
The decision lets IHS tap into private sector investments in research and development, patient engagement tools, and emerging technologies rather than trying to re-create these capabilities.
Organization Change Management Is Central to the EHR Rollout
The PATH implementation emphasizes organizational change management through a comprehensive governance structure designed to outlast the initial rollout. For example, the Health Information Technology Enterprise Collaboration Group (ECG) includes 15 clinical domains with approximately 200 subject matter experts from tribal, federal and urban healthcare facilities.
“These are all potential EHR users,” Thornbrugh said. “They’re participating in build discussions and helping us make foundation decisions that we hope will make this a better system.”
The ECG will also be critical for ongoing change management.
“That committee structure and that governance system is able to handle anything the industry pushes on us,” he said. “What you really want is those users, that business owner, proactively and through partnership, guiding the maintenance of that system.”
IHS also created focus groups covering implementation best practices, data and analytics, and interoperability concerns. It also facilitates quarterly tribal consultations that draw roughly 200 participants and distributes monthly newsletters.