25th Annual TribalNet Conference & Tradeshow

TribalNet LP

25th Annual TribalNet Conference & Tradeshow

This four-day event invites tribal leaders and IT experts to discuss a range of issues facing tribes. In addition to important updates from the Indian Health Service on its IT infrastructure modernization project, conference speakers will explore cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and IT workforce gaps.

Learn How Tribes Tackle Their Biggest IT Challenges

Learn How Tribes Tackle Their Biggest IT Challenges

Our coverage of tribal technology doesn’t end with TribalNet. Become an Insider to access exclusive content on the IT and digital services used by tribes and other federal entities. You’ll also gain access to a personalized dashboard, making it easy to keep up with cybersecurity and AI solutions.

