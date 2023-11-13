These experts can provide insight and knowledge about the cyber topics that most concern the federal government.
This four-day event invites tribal leaders and IT experts to discuss a range of issues facing tribes. In addition to important updates from the Indian Health Service on its IT infrastructure modernization project, conference speakers will explore cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and IT workforce gaps.
Our coverage of tribal technology doesn’t end with TribalNet. Become an Insider to access exclusive content on the IT and digital services used by tribes and other federal entities. You’ll also gain access to a personalized dashboard, making it easy to keep up with cybersecurity and AI solutions.
Browse All of Our TribalNet 2024 Coverage
How the right technology helps deliver better care.
Copyright © 2024 CDW LLC 200 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills, IL 60061Do Not Sell My Personal Information